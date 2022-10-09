Seaqaqa qualifies for Premier final after penalty shoot-out

Penalty shoot-out had to decide the second semi-final winner in the Courts IDC Premier Division at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Seaqaqa forced its way into the final after overcoming Nadogo 5-4 in penalty-shoot-out after both teams were locked at one-all until the final whistle.

Junior Bula Boys rep Mohammed Raheem switched to goalkeeper in the last kick during the penalty shoot-out and made a brilliant save to give Seaqaqa the much-needed win.

Article continues after advertisement

Rusiate Doidoi headed home the opener to give Seaqaqa a 1-nil lead.

Doidoi’s individual brilliance and speed allowed him to score when he outclassed the Nadogo defender and headed over the goalkeeper Abhilash Sharma.

As fans assumed Seaqaqa had taken this match out, Nadogo had other ideas and equalised in the last minute through Sailasa Vosaicake from the spot kick.

Both teams could not find the back of the net in extra-time as the match was forced into penalty shoot-out.

Seaqaqa will take on Nasinu in the Premier Division final at 12:30pm tomorrow at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Nasinu defeated Tavua 3-1 in the first semi-final.