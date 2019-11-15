Scott Wara released by Stoke City

Former Fiji football defender Scott Wara has been released by his English club Stoke City.

The club said they are letting go of some senior and under 23 players.

Wara is one of the eight under 23 players being released by the club.

The 20-year-old was born in Lautoka and moved to England at a young age when his father was serving in the British Army.

Wara began his career with Stoke City, playing for the under-21 team in the EFL Trophy.

He first joined the national team in March 2018 before making his debut six months later in a 1–1 draw against the Solomon Islands where he replaced Narendra Rao.