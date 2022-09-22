Scotland win vital match

[Source: Scotland Football/Facebook]

Scotland extended their home unbeaten run in the UEFA Nations League to with a dominant 3-0 victory over Ukraine at Hampden Park this morning.

Three months on from a deflating loss to the same opposition, John McGinn swept in a deserved 70th-minute opener after dominant and dynamic Scottish side had passed up a flurry of clear-cut opportunities in Glasgow.

Substitute Lyndon Dykes then headed in twice late on to seal a vital win which sees the Scots leapfrog the Ukrainians.

Article continues after advertisement

Steve Clarke’s side hold a two-point advantage in top spot with two games remaining, the first of which is the visit of the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, before a potential decider with the Ukrainians in Krakow next Tuesday.