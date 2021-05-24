Home

Football

Scotland holds England in Euro 2020

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 8:58 am

England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley to leave both countries with their hopes of reaching Euro 2020’s knockout stage very much alive.

This was the first meeting between the two in a major tournament since Euro 96.

It did not lack the expected wild atmosphere as limited fans cheered for the respective teams.

Article continues after advertisement

Scotland bounced back stronger from their loss to Czech Republic in round one showcasing resilience and character to fully deserve this important point.

It was the Scotts who were elated at the final whistle while England’s players heard the sound of loud jeering from their supporters.

England, who were sluggish and disappointing, should have taken the lead early on when John Stones headed Mason Mount’s corner against the woodwork.

As Scotland settled and improved, England were grateful to Jordan Pickford’s superb save from Stephen O’Donnell and a goal-line clearance from Reece James to divert Lyndon Dykes’ goal-bound shot after the break.

Gareth Southgate’s side, with a win over Croatia in the bag, now have a chance to overtake the Czech Republic and win Group D in their final game while Scotland will chase victory against Croatia at Hampden Park.

[Source: BBC Sport]

