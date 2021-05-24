Home

Football

School girls stepping in for Ba in DSL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 5:36 am
[pic:Fiji FA]

Finishing is the core area of concern for the Ba women’s football side as more young girls join the squad.

In its last Digicel Women’s Super League clash against Labasa, the side fielded a number of schoolgirls with the youngest being in year seven.

Star player Aliza Hussein says Ba is going through a development phase and it’s encouraging to see the rising interest of young girls in the sport.

But in the immediate need, Hussein says to stay intact in the DSL, they must perfect their finishing and register wins.

She adds it may take time for the rookies to lace up in this area but at the moment, they’re adapting really well.

The Women-in-Black hosts Rewa tomorrow at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Another match will be held at Lawaqa Park between Nadroga women and Suva on Sunday at 12pm.

This match starts off the triple-header fixtures with two Digicel Premier League games to be played after, starting with Nadi facing Navua at 2pm while Suva battles Nadroga at 4pm.

Two other matches will be held at Lawaqa Park with Ba taking on Nasinu at 1pm followed by Lautoka facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can watch the triple-header at Lawaqa Park live on pay-per-view on FBC Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

 

