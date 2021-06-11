Home

Football

Schick shines in Czech Republic’s win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 15, 2021 4:00 am

Patrik Schick scored an incredible brace of goals to help Czech Republic get a 2-nil win over Scotland in their opening Euro 2020 match.

Schick’s first-half header punctured a carnival atmosphere with a sharp dose of reality for Steve Clarke’s side.

Schick’s unbelievable halfway-line goal helped the Czech Republic take the lead in the second-half and Scotland’s first match at a men’s major finals ended in anguish.

Scotland now goes to Wembley on Friday with a heightened need for a positive result against a buoyant England.

Their group campaign comes to a close against Croatia in Glasgow four days later.

