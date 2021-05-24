Schick penalty helps Czechs stay afloat

The Czech Republic held on to keep Croatia at bay securing a 1-all draw in their Euro 2020 clash.

The results is a vital step for the Czechs in securing a spot in the last 16.

Patrik Schick opened the scoring through a controversial first-half penalty, after the match referee checked the pitch side monitor and awarded the spot-kick for a Dejan Lovren foul on striker Schick.

Lovren, who missed Croatia’s opening-game defeat by England with a knee ligament injury, caught Schick’s nose with his elbow when the pair jumped to contest a corner.

Schick sent goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic the wrong way, finding the bottom left corner to become the first player to score three times in their first two European Championship appearances.

Croatia looked for an immediate response with Ivan Perisic equalizing two minutes after the restart with a fine individual effort.

[Source: BBC Sport]