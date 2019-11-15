Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Savusavu wins Fiji FA President's Cup

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 29, 2020 2:35 pm

Savusavu had to come from behind to win the President’s Cup at Bocalevu Muslim Primary School ground beating Nadogo 5-4 in penalty-kicks.

The Livai Duguca captained side were a goal down until Apisai Sesewa equalised in the final minutes of the final whistle.

Sailasa Vosairake opened the scoring in the second half to give Nadogo a 1-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

The match ha to be decided on penalty kicks after both sides were locked at 1-all until he final whistle.

Savusavu walked away with $2,500 prizemoney while Nadogo received $700.

Veteran Maciu Dunadamu won the highest goal scorer of the tournament while Shavneet Chandra was named the best player of the tournment.

 

Meanwhile, Seaqaqa defeated Taveuni 2-nil to claim the third spot at Bocalevu Muslim Primary School ground.

Seaqaqa took the lead just in the third minute through Josefa Ravula as the halftime score remained 1-nil.

Peni Boleinavalu’s 68th-minute goal sealed the win for Seaqaqa.

Seaqaqa won $500 and Taveuni received $250.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.