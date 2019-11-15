Football
Savusavu wins Fiji FA President's Cup
November 29, 2020 2:35 pm
Savusavu had to come from behind to win the President’s Cup at Bocalevu Muslim Primary School ground beating Nadogo 5-4 in penalty-kicks.
The Livai Duguca captained side were a goal down until Apisai Sesewa equalised in the final minutes of the final whistle.
Sailasa Vosairake opened the scoring in the second half to give Nadogo a 1-nil lead.
The match ha to be decided on penalty kicks after both sides were locked at 1-all until he final whistle.
Savusavu walked away with $2,500 prizemoney while Nadogo received $700.
Veteran Maciu Dunadamu won the highest goal scorer of the tournament while Shavneet Chandra was named the best player of the tournment.
Meanwhile, Seaqaqa defeated Taveuni 2-nil to claim the third spot at Bocalevu Muslim Primary School ground.
Seaqaqa took the lead just in the third minute through Josefa Ravula as the halftime score remained 1-nil.
Peni Boleinavalu’s 68th-minute goal sealed the win for Seaqaqa.
Seaqaqa won $500 and Taveuni received $250.