Saudi Arabia players will be remembered says coach

[Source: Reuters]

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard had said the current generation would be forgotten if they fail to make the last 16 of the World Cup.

However, he may be having a rethink after fans showed their appreciation for his side despite their exit this morning.

After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina the Saudis then lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.

Article continues after advertisement

A national holiday was declared to celebrate that incredible win over Lionel Messi’s side but the impact of the victory might be felt for much longer.

The coach says no one expected them to win against Argentina but their performance will be remembered for a long time.

Saudi’s football federation is also hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can be lured to a local club after the Portuguese forward had his contract terminated by Manchester United.