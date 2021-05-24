Football
Sa’s own goal hands Arsenal a win
February 25, 2022 11:33 am
[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]
Arsenal escaped with a 2-1 win over Wolves in the English Premier League thanks to an own goal by Wolverhampton’s goalkeeper.
Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa helped Arsenal complete a dramatic late turnaround in their pursuit of a top-four place on the standings.
Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in the 10th minute looked to have been the decider as the hosts ran goal-less until late.
Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe levelled from Eddie Nketiah’s pass towards the end of a dominant second period.
And as the clock ran down Sa tapped the ball into his own goal to spark wild celebrations inside the Emirates stadium.
The result sees Mikel Arteta’s side move up to fifth in the table, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with two games in hand, while Wolves sit in seventh.
[Source: BBC Sport]