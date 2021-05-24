Sa’s own goal hands Arsenal a win

Arsenal escaped with a 2-1 win over Wolves in the English Premier League thanks to an own goal by Wolverhampton’s goalkeeper.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa helped Arsenal complete a dramatic late turnaround in their pursuit of a top-four place on the standings.

Hwang Hee-chan’s goal in the 10th minute looked to have been the decider as the hosts ran goal-less until late.

Article continues after advertisement

🙌 Your highlights are here, Gooners! 🍿 Catch all of the best moments from a huge home win#ARSWOL | Match highlights 📺 pic.twitter.com/2gKSuKRQhc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2022

Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe levelled from Eddie Nketiah’s pass towards the end of a dominant second period.

And as the clock ran down Sa tapped the ball into his own goal to spark wild celebrations inside the Emirates stadium.

🤯 You can’t beat a last-minute winner… Scenes in the press box! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Kexrwa5yBC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2022

The result sees Mikel Arteta’s side move up to fifth in the table, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with two games in hand, while Wolves sit in seventh.

[Source: BBC Sport]