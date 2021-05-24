Sangam Convention returns after two years

40 teams have been confirmed for the 2022 Then India Valibar (TIV) Sangam Convention in Lautoka.

28 teams will compete in the TIV division while 12 teams will go head-to-head in the Masters category.

Defending champions Lautoka and 2019 runner-up Nadi together with Suva and Rifle Range are the tournament’s top picks.

The Western Sydney Masters team is the only overseas-based side confirmed for the 93rd edition which starts on Friday and ends on Monday.

The convention which returns after a lapse of two years due to COVID will also include netball and volleyball.

You can catch the commentary of the final on Mirchi FM.

POOL DRAWS

TIV Division:

Pool 1 – Lautoka TIV I Valley TIV I Velovelo/Wairabetia TIV I Tagitagi TIV

Pool 2 – Nadi TIV I Malolo TIV I Suva TIV I Rakiraki TIV

Pool 3 – Nadrala TIV I Namaka TIV I Nasinu TIV I Topline/Banaras TIV

Pool 4 – Sabeto TIV I Lomawai TIV I Dreketi/Saweni TIV I Nadroga TIV

Pool 5 – Varoka TIV I Tavua TIV I Vitogo TIV I Lomolomo TIV

Pool 6 – Navua TIV I Rewa TIV I Salovi TIV I Raviravi TIV

Pool 7 – Lovu TIV I Rifle Range TIV I Labasa TIV I Nacovi TIV

Masters Division:

Pool 1 – Lautoka Masters I Rifle Range Masters I Malolo Masters I Western Sydney Masters

Pool 2 – Sabeto/Uciwai Masters I Dreketi Masters I Nasinu Masters I Lomolomo Masters

Pool 3 – Nadroga Masters I Nadi Masters I Salovi Masters I Lovu Masters