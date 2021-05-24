Football
Sangam Convention returns after two years
April 12, 2022 12:18 pm
The 2019 Nadi TIV team that lost in the final to Lautoka
40 teams have been confirmed for the 2022 Then India Valibar (TIV) Sangam Convention in Lautoka.
28 teams will compete in the TIV division while 12 teams will go head-to-head in the Masters category.
Defending champions Lautoka and 2019 runner-up Nadi together with Suva and Rifle Range are the tournament’s top picks.
The Western Sydney Masters team is the only overseas-based side confirmed for the 93rd edition which starts on Friday and ends on Monday.
The convention which returns after a lapse of two years due to COVID will also include netball and volleyball.
You can catch the commentary of the final on Mirchi FM.
POOL DRAWS
TIV Division:
Pool 1 – Lautoka TIV I Valley TIV I Velovelo/Wairabetia TIV I Tagitagi TIV
Pool 2 – Nadi TIV I Malolo TIV I Suva TIV I Rakiraki TIV
Pool 3 – Nadrala TIV I Namaka TIV I Nasinu TIV I Topline/Banaras TIV
Pool 4 – Sabeto TIV I Lomawai TIV I Dreketi/Saweni TIV I Nadroga TIV
Pool 5 – Varoka TIV I Tavua TIV I Vitogo TIV I Lomolomo TIV
Pool 6 – Navua TIV I Rewa TIV I Salovi TIV I Raviravi TIV
Pool 7 – Lovu TIV I Rifle Range TIV I Labasa TIV I Nacovi TIV
Masters Division:
Pool 1 – Lautoka Masters I Rifle Range Masters I Malolo Masters I Western Sydney Masters
Pool 2 – Sabeto/Uciwai Masters I Dreketi Masters I Nasinu Masters I Lomolomo Masters
Pool 3 – Nadroga Masters I Nadi Masters I Salovi Masters I Lovu Masters