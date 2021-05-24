Sangam champion Lautoka on track

Champions Lautoka will have a chance to defend its Sangam IDC title in front of their fans at Churchill Park today.

This is after the side thumped Nasinu 4-0 in the quarter-final and will take on Rifle Range in the first semifinal.

In the other quarterfinals, Nadi beat Rewa 2-0, Rifle Range defeated Varoka 2-0 and Labasa lost 1-0 to Navua.

Nadi faces Navua in the second semifinal.