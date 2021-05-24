Sanatan semifinals finalized

Only four teams now remain in the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha championship currently underway in Sigatoka.

Navua, Tuva, Tavarau/Varoka, and Labasa have made the open grade semifinals following their quarterfinal wins last night at Lawaqa Park.

Navua beat Ulusila 3-0, Tuva edged Nasinu 5-4 on penalty shootouts, Tavarau/Varoka defeated Cuvu 4-3 and Labasa beat Valley 2-0.

In the first semifinal, Navua plays Tuva and Tavarau/Varoka takes on Labasa.

The semifinals start at 9:40am with the final at 4pm.

Meanwhile, in the Masters semifinals, Navua faces Valley and Nadroga meets Nasinu.