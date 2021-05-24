Football
Sanatan semifinals finalized
April 18, 2022 6:00 am
Tuva team after beating Nasinu in the quarter-final.[pic:SUPPLIED]
Only four teams now remain in the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha championship currently underway in Sigatoka.
Navua, Tuva, Tavarau/Varoka, and Labasa have made the open grade semifinals following their quarterfinal wins last night at Lawaqa Park.
Navua beat Ulusila 3-0, Tuva edged Nasinu 5-4 on penalty shootouts, Tavarau/Varoka defeated Cuvu 4-3 and Labasa beat Valley 2-0.
In the first semifinal, Navua plays Tuva and Tavarau/Varoka takes on Labasa.
The semifinals start at 9:40am with the final at 4pm.
Meanwhile, in the Masters semifinals, Navua faces Valley and Nadroga meets Nasinu.
