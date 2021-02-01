Home

Sanatan IDC quarter-finalists confirmed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 4, 2021 12:31 pm
Pool 1 winners Labasa will face Rewa in the first quarter-final

The top eight teams for the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter District Championship quarter-finals have been confirmed.

Pool 1 winners Labasa and Pool 3 runners-up Rewa will kick off the first quarter-final at 1.30pm today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other quarter-final matches, Cuvu will meet Tavarua Varoka, Navua will face Lautoka and Max Korovuto Sanatan will battle Wairabetia.

The semifinals and finals will be played tomorrow.

