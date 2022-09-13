Sami representing Nadi in Fiji Futsal team

Surjason Sami [middle] [Source: Fiji Football]

Being the only Nadi player to be selected for the Digicel Futsal side is a dream come true for Surjason Sami.

Sami started playing futsal five years ago and has finally made the national side.

He says joining the Fiji team is tough given the number of talented players in the southern division alone.

“It was a goal and I was working towards it and yes I’ve achieved it so it’s really a proud moment for me. Not just for me but also for my younger brothers here from Nadi, it’s really a proud moment for us.”

There are only three Nadi players in the squad, with the other two to feature for the FFA President’s Five.

Sami says this is a learning process for him and he is looking forward to the tournament.

The Nadi futsal rep and the Fiji Futsal team will play New Caledonia in its opening OFC Futsal Cup at 8.30 tonight.

The first match is at 3.30pm between FFA President’s Five and New Zealand.

All matches will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.