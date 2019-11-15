Sami proud of his team

A proud Lautoka football coach Anand Sami says the Lautoka team has lived up to his expectations after hammering Nasinu 6-0 in their first Vodafone Premier League match of this season.

Sami remains optimistic despite losing key players in the transfer window.

He believes the team has a bigger task at hand as they have to prepare for the O-League.

“This was our first game and the first time I saw the players playing. We had a bit of shape in the team and still we have to do a lot of hard work to make this team much better.”

Meanwhile, Ba’s Malakai Tiwa made an impact for his team as they defeated Rewa 1-0 in their VPL match yesterday.

Rewa appeared a much-improved side with the inclusion of former players who contributed to the strengthening of the goalkeeping area and the backline.

In another match yesterday, Nadi defeated newcomers Navua 2-1 through Rusiate Matarerega goals.