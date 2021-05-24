Home

Football

Sami, Cavuilagi ruled out

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 24, 2022 7:47 am
Digicel Bula Boys players Kishan Sami and Sitiveni Cavuilagi. [Source: Fiji FOotball]

Digicel Bula Boys players Kishan Sami and Sitiveni Cavuilagi have been ruled out of Fiji’s match against Papua New Guinea in the World Cup Qualifiers tomorrow.

The two were part of Fiji’s 4-nil loss to New Zealand and their 2-1 win over New Caledonia.

New Zealand sits at the top of pool B and PNG is second on goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji needs a win to finish second from the group while a draw will be good enough for PNG to progress with New Zealand.

Fiji will play Papua New Guinea at 5am on Friday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

