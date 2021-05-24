Home

Football

Sam yet to accept Fiji FA offer: Yusuf

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 1, 2022 5:32 am
Jerry Sam. [Photo: Fiji Football Association]

The Fiji Football Association is looking to recruit former Solomon Islands futsal coach Jerry Sam to be the next national futsal coach.

Sam is no stranger to Fiji Football having been the technical advisor for the national team in 2019.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are yet to get a response from Sam and are in the process of sorting out other logistics.

Article continues after advertisement

“But he is yet to accept, and he has got some travel problems as well. Let’s see his response and we will check out with the immigration and all that.”

After the completion of the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship, Yusuf says the sport is here to stay, and they’ll be organizing more competitions in the coming months.

