Sam is new Fiji futsal coach

Jerry Sam with his family arrived in the country last night [Source: Fiji Football]

Solomon Islander Jerry Sam is Fiji’s new futsal coach.

Sam who arrived in the country last night is no stranger to Fiji Football having been the technical advisor for the national team in 2019 under then head coach Mira Sahib.

He is expected to not only spearhead the development of the sport in the country but also assemble a powerful national futsal team for future international assignments.

Sam played a huge role in the Solomon Islands meteoric rise in futsal and he’s excited to be back in Fiji.

Speaking to Fiji FA media he says he’s seen a lot of potentials here and with proper guidance he’s sure Fiji will excel in futsal.

