Football

Salah wants to stay with Liverpool for rest of his career

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 7:31 am

Football star Mohamed Salah says he wants to spend the rest of his career with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old Egypt forward has scored 137 goals in 214 games for the Reds since a £34m move from Roma in 2017, including 12 goals this season.

His current Liverpool deal runs out at the end of next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah says it doesn’t depend on him, but he would love to stay until the last day of his football career.

He adds it’ll depend on what the club wants,however, at the moment he can’t see himself ever playing against Liverpool.

Salah started his career with Al Mokawloon in his homeland and had spells at Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma before joining the Reds.

Liverpool will play Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday with Salah looking to score in a 10th consecutive game.

