Salah hat-trick sink Leeds United

Egyptian football star Mohammed Salah started the new Premier League season in style for champions Liverpool with a hat-trick against Leeds United this morning.

Liverpool defeated Leeds 4-2.

Leeds made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as they produced a magnificent display only to lose to a late penalty.

According to the BBC, Leeds looked to be leaving Anfield with a fully deserved point only for new £30m striker Rodrigo, on as a substitute, to produce a shocking challenge on Fabinho in the 88th minute, leaving Salah to give Liverpool victory after a serious scare.

Salah made it a nightmare start for last season’s Championship winners when he drilled home a penalty in the fourth minute after his shot was handled by another Leeds new boy, Germany defender Robin Koch.

Leeds produced the perfect response as Jack Harrison drilled a low right-foot shot past Alisson only for poor defending to allow Virgil van Dijk to restore Liverpool’s advantage as he headed in Andy Robertson’s corner.

Van Dijk was badly at fault when he gifted Patrick Bamford Leeds’ second before a searing strike from Salah completed the scoring in a chaotic first half.

In a game that also contained four disallowed goals, Leeds were not to be brushed aside and were level again after 66 minutes when a perfect first touch and volley from Mateusz Klich flashed past Alisson.

Man of the match Salah had the final word, however, after that reckless late challenge from Rodrigo.