Football

Salah double moves Liverpool to third

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 1, 2021 6:01 am
Action from the Liverpool vs West Ham match [Source: Premier League]

Liverpool is slowly getting back to form after they managed to beat West Ham 3-1 in the English Premier League.

Mohamed Salah scored for the first time in seven Premier League games with a brilliant double at West Ham United to help Liverpool move up to third in the table.

A trademark quick shift and curling finish from the Egypt striker rewarded a bright start to the second half from the Reds after Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to find a cutting edge to their first-half possession.

Salah capped a scintillating Liverpool counter-attack to double his side’s lead 11 minutes later, instantly controlling Xherdan Shaqiri’s looping pass over the top before prodding past Lukasz Fabianski.

Without the injured Sadio Mane and with Roberto Firmino on the bench, the onus was on Salah to end his mini drought and he came through in style.

Firmino came off the bench to set up Georginio Wijnaldum for a slick Liverpool third before Craig Dawson steered home a corner to hand West Ham a consolation.

Liverpool’s second win in London in four days cut the gap to leaders Manchester City – who have a game in hand – to four points before the two sides meet at Anfield next Sunday.

In other EPL matches, Chelsea beat Burnley 2-0 while Leeds defeated Leicester City 3-1.

[Source: BBC]

 

