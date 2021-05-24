Home

Football

Salah and Liverpool humiliate Man United at Old Trafford

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 5:20 am
Liverpool star Mohammed Sala after scoring one of his goals.[Source:BBC Sport]

World football star Mohammed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 in their Premier League clash this morning.

Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Brazilian star Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the Champions League.

United failed to spark in front of their home fans and many football pundits are predicting that Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be fired following their dismal and embarrassing performance.

Article continues after advertisement

There were even more problems for Man United after Frenchman Paul Pogba who came on at half-time copped a red card 15 minutes later for a nasty challenge on Naby Keita.

Liverpool was leading 4-0 at halftime.

Other Liverpool goals were scored by Keita and Diogo Jota.

In other results, Leicester beat Brentford 2-1 and West Ham defeated Tottenham 1-0.

 

