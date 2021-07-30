Saka fit for semi-final clash with Denmark: Southgate

Bukayo Saka is set to be fit for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final showdown against Denmark on Thursday.

The Arsenal star was forced to miss the quarter-final win over Ukraine due to an ankle knock and was dropped from the team last week.

But with a huge game against Denmark looming, Head Coach Gareth Southgate has confirmed Saka has shaken off the injury and even declared himself fit to play against Ukraine.

England is favorites to reach the final, but Denmark has been surprised dark horses in a tournament that has been anything but simple for the Danes.

England will face Denmark on Thursday at 7am.