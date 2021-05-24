Sahib scores winner as Lautoka retain TIV Sangam title

The Lautoka Football side have retained the TIV Sangam IDC title beating rivals Nadi 1-nil at Churchill Park today.

Center back Zibraaz Sahib scored the lone goal in the first half after a well-worked free-kick that had the home fans in celebration mode.

Lautoka also had the services of Samuel Gavo, Muni Shivam Reddy and James Pillay.

Nadi tried to find the equalizer however the Blue’s defence stood tall.

The game was also a physical one as this was a repeat of the 2019 final.

In the second half, the visitors worked even harder to get back in the game but they were their own worst enemies with crucial passes not finding the target.

Nadi had players like Rahul Krishna, Zainal Ali and Kishan Sami.

For the host, their plan in the second spell was to slow the game down and frustrate the Jetsetters.

Meanwhile, Malolo beat Nasinu 2 – 1 in the Masters final.