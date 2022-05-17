Sahib resigns, Shivam in as Nasinu coach

Nathan Shivam [left] and Mira Sahib

Nasinu has been dealt with a huge blow just four days away from the Digicel Fiji FACT following coach Mira Sahib’s resignation.

Sahib resigned yesterday and this has been confirmed by Nasinu Football Association Interim president Jagindar Singh.

Singh says Sahib resigned citing personal reasons.

He adds former Suva rep Nathan Shivam will coach Nasinu at the Fiji FACT and remaining Digicel Premier League games.

The Fiji Football Association has also been informed of Sahib’s resignation.

The side is pooled with Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva, Nadroga and Ba.

The first round of Fiji FACT starts on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nasinu at 11am, Nadi meets Navua at 1pm, Ba battles Suva at 3pm, and Labasa takes on Rewa at 5pm.

The next round of pool games will be played from next Thursday to Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka before the semifinals and final at the same venue the following weekend.