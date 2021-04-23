Safety first for Labasa football

The Labasa football side is prioritizing the safety of everyone before its Digicel Premier League campaign.

Majority of the players in the team are Police officers carrying out their duties in ensuring all Fijians are safe as Fiji battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These players include goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva, Ashneel Raju, Vikrath Chandra and Ratu Anare amogst others.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says for now, a training plan has been given to the players to follow.

“Most of the players are Police officers and I believe they are having their duties as they are the front-liners who are moving around and trying to make sure all precautionary measures are followed. So, we have set out and given plans to the players to do their individual training.”

While there is concern over player’s fitness embarking on individual training, Pratap says the safety of each individual Fijian remains paramount.

The school teacher adds once things return to normal, the team will then assemble for training continuing their ambition to secure the top DPL prize.

The DPL is planned to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.