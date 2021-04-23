Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this evening|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|PDF activates response plan|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Parliament precincts closed|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Four new cases of COVID-19|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can’t access workplaces|Fiji’s Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|
Full Coverage

Football

Safety first for Labasa football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 5:28 pm

The Labasa football side is prioritizing the safety of everyone before its Digicel Premier League campaign.

Majority of the players in the team are Police officers carrying out their duties in ensuring all Fijians are safe as Fiji battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These players include goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva, Ashneel Raju, Vikrath Chandra and Ratu Anare amogst others.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Ravneel Pratap says for now, a training plan has been given to the players to follow.

“Most of the players are Police officers and I believe they are having their duties as they are the front-liners who are moving around and trying to make sure all precautionary measures are followed. So, we have set out and given plans to the players to do their individual training.”

While there is concern over player’s fitness embarking on individual training, Pratap says the safety of each individual Fijian remains paramount.

The school teacher adds once things return to normal, the team will then assemble for training continuing their ambition to secure the top DPL prize.

The DPL is planned to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.