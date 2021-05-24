Football
Sacrifices pay off for Lolaivalu and Rakai
February 25, 2022 4:40 pm
Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Sitiveni Rakai
After three months of intensive basic recruit training, Labasa football reps Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Sitiveni Rakai were emotional during the Police pass out today at Nasova ground in Suva.
National rep Lolaivalu says their sacrifices for the past three months’ paid off today.
“It wasn’t easy for me at first, leaving the sport I love to come and go through the recruit’s course. Most of the time I would miss the boys in training and wish I was there playing but the sacrifices I have made to give up the sport I love… I have no regrets”.
The two were among the 184 officers that graduated today.
Rakai says it was an emotional day for him and his family.
“No words can describe how emotional this moment is, I am confident that I will be able to do my work to the best of my ability to serve the people and the country”.
Labasa will face Suva at 6pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Other matches on Sunday at the Stadium include the Digicel Womens IDC final at 12pm, Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Nadi will face Nasinu at 2pm.
You can watch all the four matches live on pay per view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
