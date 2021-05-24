Sacrifices pay off for Lolaivalu and Rakai

After three months of intensive basic recruit training, Labasa football reps Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Sitiveni Rakai were emotional during the Police pass out today at Nasova ground in Suva.

National rep Lolaivalu says their sacrifices for the past three months’ paid off today.

“It wasn’t easy for me at first, leaving the sport I love to come and go through the recruit’s course. Most of the time I would miss the boys in training and wish I was there playing but the sacrifices I have made to give up the sport I love… I have no regrets”.

Article continues after advertisement

The two were among the 184 officers that graduated today.

Rakai says it was an emotional day for him and his family.

“No words can describe how emotional this moment is, I am confident that I will be able to do my work to the best of my ability to serve the people and the country”.

Labasa will face Suva at 6pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

Other matches on Sunday at the Stadium include the Digicel Womens IDC final at 12pm, Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Nadi will face Nasinu at 2pm.

You can watch all the four matches live on pay per view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva - Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



Click on the image for a bigger view