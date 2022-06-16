Sabeto College to field first ever girls’ football team

For the first time, Sabeto College will field a girls team in the Open Grade division of the Nadi Secondary School Soccer competition.

The school is backed by Rams Cleaning which has sponsored soccer boots for the players.

The competition starts next Saturday where six schools will participate over four-weeks.

Sabeto College Principal Shirley Imran says they are elated about this new journey.

“This is the first time, our girls soccer team will take part in the open grade. I believe it’s quite a privilege for our students and also Sabeto College is getting recognition as far as girl’s tournament is concerned.”

The team is training with the help of Fiji Football Technical Director, Timo Jankowski.