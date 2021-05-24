Home

Russia to appeal against football ban

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 4, 2022 4:04 am

The Russian Football Union will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal against its ban from international competitions.

The Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competitions “until further notice” by Fifa and Uefa on Monday.

The union says it will file one lawsuit against football’s world and European governing bodies, demanding Russia’s men’s and women’s national teams be allowed to compete.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia wants its national teams reinstated to play their men’s World Cup play-off matches next month and the women’s team once again included in this summer’s Euro 2022 competition in England.

The union also says it can ask for the suspension of competitions they were originally scheduled to compete in if unsuccessful.

Russian club Spartak Moscow was also kicked out of the Europa League and their last-16 opponents RB Leipzig will advance to the quarter-finals.

[Source: BBC]

