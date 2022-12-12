Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha

[Source: Reuters]

Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country’s Thursday World Cup semi-final game against France, the airline said this morning.

The flights would depart on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

To the delight of Moroccans and not just soccer fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Passengers on the promotionally priced round trips will add to the thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.