Krishna scores, ATK through to the final

Fijian ‘Wonder-Boy’ Roy Krishna continues to impress for ATK side as he nailed a goal to help the side defeat defending Hero India Super League champions Bengaluru 3-1.

Bengaluru had the first say in the match when they scored through Ashique Kuruniyan in the 5th minute of the first half.

But the Labasa sensation pulled one back for ATK in the 30th minute to tie the scores at one-all.

David Williams secured the win for ATK with a double in the second half, shipping the side to the final against Chennaiyin FC.

The final will be played this Sunday at 2am.