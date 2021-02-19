Roy Krishna’s Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad play out stalemate

Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan played to a 2-all draw with a 10-man Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League this morning.

Hyderabad held ATK’s aspiration of winning the League winner’s shield keeping them at bay in the match.

Hyderabad took the lead in the eighth minute though an opportunistic goal from Aridane Santana before Manvir Singh levelled the score early after the break.

Substitute Roland Alberg put Hyderabad back in the lead midway through the second half but an added-time goal by Bagan defender Pritam Kotal levelled the scores.

The result kept the league open till the final round.

Mohun Bagan, which reached 40 points from 19 matches, needs another point to become the league winner.

It may have to secure that in the final match against the second-placed Mumbai City FC.

However, this will happen if Mumbai City who’s on 34 points from 18 matches defeats Odisha FC in its 19th match on Wednesday.

[Source: Sportstar.thehindu.com]