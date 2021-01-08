Home

Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan suffers second loss

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 12, 2021 10:42 am
[Source: Google]

Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan has moved down to second place on the Indian Super League points table after suffering their second loss this morning.

ATK Mohun Bagan went down to Mumbai City FC 1-nil at the Fartoda Stadium.

A 69th-minute goal by City’s Batholomew Ogbeche was enough to give them the win.

Mumbai City currently sits in first place on the ladder with 25 points while Krishna and ATK Mohun Bagan with 20 points sits closely at second place.

