Roy Krishna willing to assist young Navua players

It has been quite some time since Fiji football captain Roy Krishna watched a Navua team in action.

Speaking to FBC Sports yesterday before Navua played Ba in the Vodafone Premier League, Krishna said he would be willing to assist the youngsters in the side.

The Fiji football star said he could even try and link the players up with his club.

“I haven’t seen Navua in a while I heard there’s some good players there so I’ll be looking really close especially with the young boys and see if I can have a talk with my club and see if some of the boys can go there”.

Navua was beaten by Ba in their VPL clash 5-3 and they will host Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ba will play Lautoka on Wednesday at Churchill Park.