Roy Krishna willing to assist young Navua players

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 12, 2020 5:17 pm
Action from the Navua vs Ba match [Source: Fiji Football]

It has been quite some time since Fiji football captain Roy Krishna watched a Navua team in action.

Speaking to FBC Sports yesterday before Navua played Ba in the Vodafone Premier League, Krishna said he would be willing to assist the youngsters in the side.

The Fiji football star said he could even try and link the players up with his club.

“I haven’t seen Navua in a while I heard there’s some good players there so I’ll be looking really close especially with the young boys and see if I can have a talk with my club and see if some of the boys can go there”.

Navua was beaten by Ba in their VPL clash 5-3 and they will host Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ba will play Lautoka on Wednesday at Churchill Park.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA5401106+412
SUVA422042+28
LAUTOKA4211121+117
BA220063+36
NADI420278-16
LABASA511346-24
NASINU4113718-114
NAVUA5014612-61

