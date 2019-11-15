Roy Krishna to make tough decision

Fiji Football sensation Roy Krishna has to tough decision to make before the next season begins at the end of the year.

Krishna signed with the Hero India Super League club, ATK on a year-long deal, that is expected to end next month.

In an email response Krishna says once the current crises subsides he can then make a more realistic move in terms of club selection.

“At the moment I don’t have anything concrete because football around the world including has taken a break due to COVID 19. When football resumes then I will be able to realistically work out my next move. The next season for the Indian Super League is expected to start at the end of the year so there’s a lot of time before football starts again so I can’t say for certain where I will end up playing.”

The 32-year-old had a stellar season with ATK FC in the Hero India Super League scoring 15 goals.

Krishna has also hinted that he is hoping to take up a coaching job once he retires from playing.