Roy Krishna to create history next season

Fiji football star Roy Krishna will again create history in the new season.

Having become the first Fijian to play in the Indian Super League last year, Krishna will now be the first to feature in the Asian Football Confederations Cup.

Krishna yesterday confirmed re-signing with ATK which means he be the first Fijian and Pacific Islander to play in the AFC Continental tournament next season after ATK won the Indian Super League title last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Krishna says the historical side does not matter at the moment.

‘History when I retire then I’ll go through it for me just enjoy every moment I’m just lucky to go back to India again to be part of this big AFC.’

The AFC Champions League is equivalent to Europe’s UEFA Champions League and features clubs from South Korea, Iran, Australia and China.

Krishna says he looks forward to play in the AFC League.

‘Yes I’m really excited as a player you really want to be part of that there’s lot of famous players and big clubs represented at the tournament I’m very grateful that I’ll be part of it and I just can’t wait’.

The new Indian Super League season will kick off in November and Krishna’s club expects him to be there by September.