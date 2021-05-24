Roy Krishna strikes again

Roy Krishna netted his second goal of the AFC season helping ATK Mohun Bagan go top of Group D.

The Fiji Football captain was also named the player of the match.

ATK put up a brilliant second half performance to secure a 3-1 win over Maziya and its second win of the season.

Trailing by 1-nil to Maziya, ATK had to tidy things up in the second spell to ensure a victory.

The second half was ATK’s to control with a goal from midfielder Liston Colaco in the 48th minute to level the scores.

ATK took the lead for the first time in the match when goal scoring machine Krishna benefitted off a rebound and found the back of the net.

The game was still anyone’s to take with a point margin but ATK still had another trick up its sleeve with Manvir Singh netting home the winner in the 77th minute.

Krishna’s ATK faces Bashundhara Kings in its third group match next week.