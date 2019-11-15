Home

Roy Krishna scores lone goal for ATK

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 17, 2020 5:12 am

Roy Krishna’s ATK side has dropped to second on the Hero India Super League standings.

This is after ATK was beaten 3-1 by Chennaiyin FC this morning. Krishna scored the lone goal for ATK.

Meanwhile, in local football, Nasinu upset Labasa in round three of the Vodafone Premier League yesterday.

Jone Naraba struck for Nasinu late in the second half for the 1-0 win. In another match, Rewa beat Nadi 1-0 at Prince Charles Park as debutant Patrick Joseph scored the winner after a penalty was awarded to the Delta Tigers for a foul on Bruce Hughes while Navua drew 1 all with Suva.

