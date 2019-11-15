Roy Krishna scores lone goal for ATK Mohun Bagan

Fiji football star Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the match to help ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the first game of the Indian Super League.

Krishna scored the goal in the 67th minute after Manvir Singh brilliantly dummies past the opposition and scoops the pass as the Fijian striker powered a kick at the Kerala Blasters goal.

The win earns them the much needed three points as they begin their ISL campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source:sportstar.thehindu.com]