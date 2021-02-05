Roy Krishna scores again

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to score goals this season in the Hero India Super League.

Krishna scored again this morning for his ATK Mohun Bagan, through a penalty to help his side to a 2-0 win over Bengaluru.

Krishna put the defending champions ahead from the spot, having been brought down by Pratik Chowdhary inside the box, before stepping up to convert the penalty.

Marcelinho Peirera doubled the lead just before half time with a stunning free kick from the edge of the box.

This win puts Krishna’s side on 33 points, close to table leaders Mumbhai City who sits on 34.