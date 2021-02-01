Roy Krishna scoops FPAI best foreign player award

Fiji’s Golden Boy Roy Krishna has done it again.

The 33-year-old has been awarded the Football Players Association of India best foreign player of the year for 2019-2020 at the Indian Football Awards 2020.

This achievement will go a long way for Krishna’s already impressive resume.

Manager and wife Naziah Ali Krishna in a social media post said she was proud of Roy’s achievements, coming from a tiny dot with barely 850k people, to making headlines in India.

Earlier last month, Krishna won the Golden Ball award for the 2020-2021 season.

This award is presented to the best player of the season.