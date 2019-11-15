Roy Krishna receives offers from international clubs

Fiji Football’s wonder boy Roy Krishna has confirmed he has been receiving offers from other international clubs earlier this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Krishna says all discussion has been put on hold.

Krishna arrived in country in March following a stellar season with ATK FC in the Hero India Super League.

In an email response to FBC Sports the former Fiji Football captain says he is hoping things will return to normal and he get back to training.

“I had a number of offers from around the world at the beginning of the year but right now there’s no discussions due to COVID 19. I do hope that at the end of COVID 19 so I can play football again. I usually get a month or two between seasons for my break.”

Krishna says he is taking advantage of his time in Fiji to do things he has always wanted to do, like learning to fish and starting a small backyard garden.

Last season, Krishna scored 15 and assisted in six goals for ATK but narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot award.