Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Roy Krishna double saves ATK

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 22, 2019 6:58 am

Roy Krishna scored a double this morning to save his ATK side from a second successive loss in the Indin Super League.

The national football captain helped ATK drew 2 -2 with Hyderabad FC in their ninth-round ISL clash.

Krishna gave ATK the lead in the 13th minute but Hyderabad who was playing at home pulled one back through their Brazilian player Bobo.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams were locked at 1-1 at half time.

Krishna and his teammate Jobby Justin came close to score a second goal within the first two minutes of the second half but both the players failed to keep the ball on target.

But Bobo struck scored his second for Hyderabad in the 85th minute to give his side some hope but Krishna’s late goal spoiled their party.

ATK remained in the second position on the league table with 15 points while Bengaluru FC sits at the top with 16 points.

[Source:GOAL]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.