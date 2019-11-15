Roy Krishna double saves ATK

Roy Krishna scored a double this morning to save his ATK side from a second successive loss in the Indin Super League.

The national football captain helped ATK drew 2 -2 with Hyderabad FC in their ninth-round ISL clash.

Krishna gave ATK the lead in the 13th minute but Hyderabad who was playing at home pulled one back through their Brazilian player Bobo.

Both teams were locked at 1-1 at half time.

Krishna and his teammate Jobby Justin came close to score a second goal within the first two minutes of the second half but both the players failed to keep the ball on target.

But Bobo struck scored his second for Hyderabad in the 85th minute to give his side some hope but Krishna’s late goal spoiled their party.

ATK remained in the second position on the league table with 15 points while Bengaluru FC sits at the top with 16 points.

[Source:GOAL]