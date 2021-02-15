Roy Krishna continues dominant form

Goal scoring sensation Roy Krishna continued his impressive performance for ATK Mohun Bagan scoring his 13th goal of the season in the Indian Super League.

The Fiji Football golden boy scored a goal and set up two to help his side secure a convincing 3-1 win over East Bengal.

Krishna placed ATK in the lead with a goal in the 15th minute.

East Bengal managed to equalize four minutes before halftime.

The national team captain kept on his toes in the second half setting up two brilliant assists seeing David Williams and Javi Hernandez producing some spectacular finishing.

The win cements their position on top of the ISL standings with 39 points- five clear of second-placed Mumbai City.