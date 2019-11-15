Round one of VPL brings many surprises

Round one of the Vodafone Premier League saw many surprising upsets as teams vie to kick off their season on a winning note.

Not intimidated by the CvC champions, Suva defeated Labasa 2-1 in their first match at Subrail Park.

Christopher Wasasala scored two goals for the side in the 27th and 60th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Impressed with the win Suva coach Babs Khan says the win was a big achievement for the much younger side.

In other matches, Nadi defeated newcomers Navua 2-1 at the Uprising Resort Ground.

Lautoka hammered Nasinu 6-0 recording the biggest win on the first round of the competition.

The Men in Black eased passed Rewa 1-0 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

VPL continues this week with Labasa taking on Navua at 1.30pm this Saturday at Subrail Park.

Exciting encounter this Sunday with Ba taking on Suva at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium

Lautoka will face Nadi at Churchill Park and Rewa to face Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Both matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva vs Ba match at 3pm on Radio Fiji Two.