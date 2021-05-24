Home

Football

Round of 16 teams confirmed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 12:07 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe [Source: UEFA EURO 2020/Twitter]

Uefa Euro defending champions Portugal, now placed third in its group will face Group B leader Belgium in the Euro 2020 top 16 play-offs.

Group D winner, England taking on Group F runner-up Germany will be the headline clash and has been widely talked about.

Wales faces Denmark on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Italy plays Austria and Netherlands faces Czech Republic on Sunday.

Next week on Monday, Belgium faces Portugal before Croatia plays Spain.

On Tuesday, France faces Switzerland and England faces Germany.

Sweden meets Ukraine on Wednesday before the quarterfinal draws on Friday.

