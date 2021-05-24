Home

Rooney reveals he could’ve died or killed someone

February 11, 2022 6:40 am

England football’s top goal-scorer, Wayne Rooney says he feared he could have died or killed someone at the lowest point of his drinking problems.

The Derby County manager and record goal scorer for both Manchester United and England was speaking to BBC Breakfast before the release of a new documentary about his life.

He revealed the darkest places that alcohol and mental health issues have taken him to, and when asked what his biggest fear was in those moments, he replied – probably death.

Speaking about the mistakes he had made, the 36-year-old added that it could’ve been girls, drink-driving, which he has done or he could’ve killed someone or himself.

Rooney also revealed that he felt he had to keep many of his problems secret as a player.

 

