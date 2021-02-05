Home

Football

Ronil Lal steps down as Labasa coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 11:10 am
Labasa will feature in the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series against Suva without Coach Ronil Lal. [File Photo]

Labasa will feature in the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series against Suva without Coach Ronil Lal.

The Nadogo Central College teacher has today confirmed to FBC Sports that he has stepped down from his role as the Babasiga Lions coach.

Lal says he needs to focus on his family and rebuild their lives following the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

“I need to value my family and give them the time plus let’s see how long it takes but I’ll be back.”

He says he will not coach any team but he has to spend more time with his family especially after what they recently went through.

Lal is also pleading with fans to respect his decision.

“For this time I would apologize to everybody and say that please do excuse me and please do forgive me if I have hurt anybody in any way but I have to do this for me and my family.”

Who will replace Lal is unclear at the moment as Labasa prepares to play Suva in two weeks in the CvC.

Suva will host Labasa at the ANZ Stadium on the 19th and 21st of this month.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM’.

