Ronaldo's stunt costs Coca-Cola $5.6 billion

World football star Cristiano Ronaldo had a cheeky moment during Portugal’s press conference ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Hungary today.

Ronaldo looked at two glass bottles of Coca-Cola, an official sponsor of the tournament, and decided they didn’t belong on the table in front of him.

He took the Coke bottles off the table and placing them out of sight, before producing a bottle of water, holding it up and proclaiming to the assembled journalists people should “drink water”.

Article continues after advertisement

Fox Sports reports the move isn’t what Coca-Cola had in mind when sponsoring the European Championships, and the company saw $5.6 billion (NZD) wiped off its market value after Ronaldo’s stunt.

At the start of the press conference, The Athletic reports, Coca-Cola’s shares were worth $78.84 each but by the end, they’d dropped to $77.56, a 1.6 per cent dip in value that was worth a total of $5.6 billion.

🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted ‘drink water!’…#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Portugal coach Fernando Santos sat next to his captain and elected for his two bottles to remain where they were.

Coca-Cola issued a statement in response to Ronaldo’s antics, saying “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and everyone has different “tastes and needs”.

Ronaldo later scored two goals for Portugal in their 3-nil win against Hungary.

He also created history by becoming the first player to appear at five European Championships and also the tournament’s record goal scorer of all time.